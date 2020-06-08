The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday June 9.





Prince Andrew says he’s made offers to help police, but authorities say he’s lying.

Prince Andrew’s legal team has hit back at allegations he provided “zero co-operation” to US authorities investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying he has made three offers of help.

The US Department of Justice has submitted a mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the UK’s Home Office, to quiz Prince Andrew as a witness in a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier’s offending.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ (Department of Justice),” Prince Andrew’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

Prince Andrew won’t be extradited to US over Jeffrey Epstein, says attorney general https://t.co/gHExs9LFWg — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 8, 2020





“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

Andrew’s public life was left in tatters after a disastrous television interview last year about his friendship with Epstein, which saw him accused of showing little empathy for the financier’s victims.

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties but became the focus of US authorities who wanted to question him about the financier, who took his own life in his jail cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

WATCH: A snippet of the controversial Newsnight interview. Post continues after video.