Feel like you need to start 'digital distancing'? You're not alone.

What we say is only one part of communication. We also send and interpret messages via hand gestures, posture, eye contact, distance from each other, and so on.

A lot of these non-verbal cues are lost over video chat, thanks to the size of the screen, the way the vision is framed, internet lags or poor video quality.

Take microexpressions, for example. As Western University researcher, Anna Rudkovska, explained via The Conversation, these tiny, subconscious facial movements are critical during a conversation, but can easily be missed on a phone or computer screen.

“Since our brains pick up and process microexpressions faster than we can consciously understand them, we are provided with a seemingly consistent stream of information that can help us direct the flow of conversation,” she wrote.

“When that stream is broken, we are forced to consciously engage and process facial expressions, a task that previously was automatic. This can lead to fatigue or misunderstandings.”

2. We’re not used to looking at our own face.

We’re now having conversations in which we can see our own faces.

As well as making us more focused on how we look, it makes us far more conscious of how we react physically to what’s being said.

As Bond University’s Libby Sander (an assistant professor of organisational behaviour) and Oliver Bauman (an assistant professor at the School of Psychology) noted via The Conversation, “People feel like they have to make more emotional effort to appear interested and, in the absence of many non-verbal cues, the intense focus on words and sustained eye contact is exhausting.”

3. Conversations are more focused.

This might sound like a good thing, but it can actually make interactions more stressful.

Consider a normal social catchup at a cafe or at someone’s home. You’d both be moving around, looking at a menu, engaging with other people or your surroundings.

On a video call, though, you’re typically in a single location with little to focus on but each other.

“When you’re on a video conference, you know everybody’s looking at you; you are on stage, so there comes the social pressure and feeling like you need to perform,” Marissa Shuffler, an associate professor at Clemson University, told the BBC. “Being performative is nerve-wracking and more stressful.”

Listen: Is working from home working, and could it change our careers? The Quicky investigates.





4. Silence is more stressful.

In typical, face-to-face interactions, silence is a normal part of the flow of a conversation. But that doesn’t translate to calls — video or regular voice calls.

We tend to be less comfortable with silence while using technology because a) we lack some of those non-verbal cues (mentioned above) that might help us interpret that silence, and b) it can signal a failure in the technology.