"Should you be drinking coffee?" 20 women on the unsolicited advice they got while pregnant.

If there's one thing parents and soon-to-be parents can agree on, it's that no one wants unsolicited advice.

But from the moment you fall pregnant, people love to give it.

When we asked our Mamamia community if they received unsolicited advice during their pregnancy the responses flooded in. And no two answers were the same.

From the announcement through to childbirth, 20 women share the unsolicited advice they received when pregnant.

1. Kendall

I got told I probably wouldn’t want to manage a team when I came back from maternity leave because I’d be busy enough. Also, "have you tried ginger?" Please kindly f**k off with your ginger suggestions, I will throw up in your general direction.

2. Jem

"Don't be a martyr. Have the epidural." I was genuinely terrified of it. The thought of it scared me more than childbirth.

3. Grace

The worst time was when my brother-in-law sent me articles and links about pelvic floor exercises. I snapped back with "thanks, but please no more unsolicited advice about my vagina." So awkward!

4. Louise

While in the line to get my flu vaccination at work, the lady in front turned and asked if it was safe for me to get it. Of course, I said yes, my midwife reminded me about it yesterday and she said, "Oh I heard it can cause miscarriages."

5. Julia

I ate a lot of cheesy popcorn in my first trimester and I got "do you think all that salt is good for the baby? Or for you?" Then when pregnant with my first I got, "go to all the shows and concerts you can before the baby is born because you’ll never get a chance again" and "all your friends will disappear once the baby is born". Suffice to say, I did not have a positive outlook once the baby was born and it actually led to a bit of PPA and PPD.

6. Ainsley

"Just take Nurofen. It’s available over the counter it can’t really be that bad."

7. Sarah-Jane

"Don't get induced. It's way worse than going into labour naturally." Like I had a choice.

8. Emma

It was always the coffee comment. "Should you be drinking coffee while pregnant? Or is that decaf coffee?" Get your decaffeinated coffee away from me.

9. Hana

Not me, but a friend of mine was told by another friend (who had never been pregnant) that she should be eating for two. As a nutritionist, and someone who’s had babies, that made me laugh.

10. Sarah

I was always being told what I can and can't eat or how my food should be prepared. Such as hard egg yolk or over-cooked steak. I understand there are risks with certain foods but the amount of unprofessional/non-medical advice I receive is frustrating.