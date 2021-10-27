Now that we are back in the office after being in lockdown, many have completely forgotten how to have a conversation with colleagues or just generally behave like a stand-up human.

And we need some help. Big time.

To get back into the swing of things (i.e. what the hell is office etiquette?) we asked 32 women to share some of the most irritating and super passive-aggressive things people should stop saying at work.

Watch: things people never say in the office. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Whether it’s serious, funny or completely f***ed: we have you covered.

“Calling people ‘lovely’ or ‘hi lovely’.”

“When colleagues comment on how many toilet breaks I take. Awkward…”

“When people say your name incorrectly or misspell it. Especially when emailing, as your name is clearly in the email handle so there’s no excuse.”

via GIPHY

“Omg I hate it when people say or sign off their emails with ‘much appreciated.’ So passive-aggressive.”

“I love when people say: ‘you look so nice today!’ Like, as if I don’t look nice every day.”

“As per my email.”

“When people open with: ‘I’m confused’.”

“When people say: ‘let's flesh it out.’ Is there a more disgusting turn of phrase? I think not.”

via GIPHY

“Can I leave this with you?”

“I’ve got a really annoying favour to ask.”

“Thanks in advance.”

“I love what you’ve done but if it was me…”

“Can I just grab you for two minutes? (And then a two-hour conversation follows)."

“You know what is so triggering: ‘can I see you in my office.’ I hate it.”

“A super annoying thing that most of the people in my office do, including me, is when we see each other we have a really high-pitched drawn-out: HIIIIIIIEEEEE.”