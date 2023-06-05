Mamamia Must-Visit: 'I go to Bali once a year. Here are my top recommendations.'

Mamamia's Must-Visit series is your insider guide on what to see, do and eat at popular holiday destinations. It's where you'll find honest recommendations from the women who've been there. This week, Mamamia's senior lifestyle writer Charlotte Begg shares her Bali recommendations.

It was a no-brainer to start our series with the Australian-favourite holiday destination Bali. The minute it gets even a little cold here, it seems everyone heads there; myself included.

I've been to Bali more times than I can count.

I was there as soon as it re-open for tourists post-pandemic, I've just returned from another trip on the weekend and I've already lined up my 2024 trip. Yep, big fan.

Watch: Horoscopes at the airport. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Bali is the kinda place that never gets old, and every time I visit, there are new areas to explore, new restaurants to eat at and new beach clubs with day beds calling my name.

But there are also many, many places I always go back to.

Here are my favourite places to visit in Bali, and where to go, stay and eat while there.