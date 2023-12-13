How Sarah Wilson managed with just two pairs of undies for eight years.

Okay but what's the correct number of underwear to own and why is it all I care about now?

Because Australian media personality Sarah Wilson recently revealed that she lived with only two pairs of underwear for eight years. Yes, eight. And I have some very pressing questions.

Speaking on The Project, the author and former magazine editor shared that it happened when she was travelling the globe.

"That is indeed a true story. Actually I think I got up to three pairs at one stage," she told Lisa Wilkinson.

"I find you only need two. I lived out of one bag, a carry-on bag for almost eight years, and travelled the world this way. And it's just how I lived."

Watch: Stuck in the lift with Sarah Wilson...and bags of lollies. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Wilson was adamant you can easily survive by rotating between the two pairs and "drip-drying" one in the shower overnight.

In fact, in an article on her website she detailed how she travelled with an eight kilo backpack, writing, "I handwashed smalls in the shower at night. So only carried two pairs of undies for the trip."