Just all the photos from The Project co-host Hamish Macdonald's wedding.

The Project's Hamish Macdonald married his long-term partner Jacob Fitzroy this weekend.

His Project co-hosts shared the news on Sunday's show, along with a first-look at photos of the couple.

Macdonald wore a traditional kilt to walk down the aisle, while his new husband Jacob Fitzroy wore a classic black tuxedo and white bowtie.

Co-host Georgie Tunny announced the news, saying: "There has been a wedding in The Project family this weekend; our very own Hamish Macdonald and his longtime partner Jacob.

"Don't they just both look stupidly handsome and so gorgeous? We are so thrilled for them. They could not look more in love, look at them... they are so beyond beautiful and I just hope they had the most magical day."

Image: Channel 10.