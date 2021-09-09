The problem with our obsession with "underlying health conditions."

This week, I asked my colleagues a question.

"Who here has an 'underlying health condition' as specified by the government?"

Me! Me! Me! Me! Ping. Ping. Ping. Ping. Turns out a fair few of my colleagues would classify themselves as such.

It wasn't a surprising response, because an underlying health condition could be anything from heart disease to asthma.

In fact, medical practitioner Dr Vyom Sharma told The Project on Tuesday night at least 40 percent of Australians fall into this category.

Video via The Project.

It's a category we hear being wheeled out in COVID briefings every single day in the same breath as announcing who has lost their life to the virus overnight.

"Let's be careful with language," wrote Emergency Physician Stephen Parnis online.

"Millions of us live quite normally with underlying conditions. If it is used as a measure of risk, fine. If it is used to somehow mitigate responsibility for bad outcomes, that's unacceptable."