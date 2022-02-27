Confirmation of Ukrainian hostages at Chernobyl, and the news you need to know today.

By Isabella Ross

In Australia, today’s news is primarily focused on the floods affecting Queensland and NSW. There are severe weather warnings across the country.

The death toll from flooding has risen to seven. In Queensland specifically, a "completely unpredictable" extreme rain event has killed six people, with hundreds evacuated.

Early on Sunday, a man died in the Brisbane suburb of Indooroopilly when his car became submerged in floodwaters about 2.30am.

On Sunday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to stay home.

"I don’t want to see any more deaths. So please, please if you do not have to be out today, just stay at home, because this water is unrelenting at the moment."

She asked residents to conserve their water usage, as a water treatment system has gone offline.

"Please conserve your water": Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is speaking on the "very extreme weather event" as a water treatment system goes offline. #9News pic.twitter.com/ABi3ydgFqS — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 27, 2022

In Gympie, the Mary River is expected to rise above its highest level in 23 years in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding are forecast from Kingaroy through to the NSW border. Intense rainfall is also predicted for an area encompassing Hervey Bay, Yarraman, Toowoomba and Ipswich.

There is major flooding at Tewantin near Noosa, and Picnic Point and Dunethin Rock on the Sunshine Coast. Major flood warnings are in place for multiple waterways in southeast Queensland.

The New Farm Coles car park is underwater as torrential floodwaters hit low-lying parts of Brisbane. If it's flooded, forget it. Full coverage of Queensland's flood emergency on 7NEWS at 5pm and 6pm. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #qldweather #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/bPwwO5dHZW — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) February 27, 2022

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner on Saturday evening issued a flood warning for 16 suburbs along the Brisbane River, saying "several thousand properties" could be inundated. Residents in low-lying areas of Brisbane city, Bulimba, Hamilton, Milton, New Farm, Newstead, Norman Park, Oxley, Rocklea, South Brisbane, St Lucia, Teneriffe, Toowong, West End, Windsor and Yeronga were urged to be prepared to act.

Brisbane and Gold Coast expected to 'really cop it' as weather system slowly edges south https://t.co/kA3wei6HIQ — ABC News (@abcnews) February 26, 2022

In NSW, there is a risk of "life-threatening flash flooding particularly during this afternoon and evening" across the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast, in areas including Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo.

Today and into Monday, the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast are expected to see "widespread, high rainfall totals" exceeding 100mm.

In Queensland, for emergency assistance you can contact SES QLD on 132 500. If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. Emergency updates can be found at Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

In NSW, for emergency assistance you can contact SES NSW on 132 500. If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. Emergency updates can be found at NSW State Emergency Service’s website.

For the latest weather updates, visit the Bureau of Meteorology.

-With AAP.