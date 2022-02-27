Confirmation of Ukrainian hostages at Chernobyl, and the news you need to know today.

Live updates
Death toll rises to six: severe floods in Queensland and NSW.
In Australia, today’s news is primarily focused on the floods affecting Queensland and NSW. There are severe weather warnings across the country.
The death toll from flooding has risen to seven. In Queensland specifically, a "completely unpredictable" extreme rain event has killed six people, with hundreds evacuated.
Early on Sunday, a man died in the Brisbane suburb of Indooroopilly when his car became submerged in floodwaters about 2.30am.
On Sunday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged people to stay home.
"I don’t want to see any more deaths. So please, please if you do not have to be out today, just stay at home, because this water is unrelenting at the moment."
She asked residents to conserve their water usage, as a water treatment system has gone offline.
"Please conserve your water": Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is speaking on the "very extreme weather event" as a water treatment system goes offline. #9News pic.twitter.com/ABi3ydgFqS— 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) February 27, 2022
In Gympie, the Mary River is expected to rise above its highest level in 23 years in the next 24 hours.
Heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding are forecast from Kingaroy through to the NSW border. Intense rainfall is also predicted for an area encompassing Hervey Bay, Yarraman, Toowoomba and Ipswich.
There is major flooding at Tewantin near Noosa, and Picnic Point and Dunethin Rock on the Sunshine Coast. Major flood warnings are in place for multiple waterways in southeast Queensland.
The New Farm Coles car park is underwater as torrential floodwaters hit low-lying parts of Brisbane. If it's flooded, forget it. Full coverage of Queensland's flood emergency on 7NEWS at 5pm and 6pm. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #qldweather #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/bPwwO5dHZW— 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) February 27, 2022
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner on Saturday evening issued a flood warning for 16 suburbs along the Brisbane River, saying "several thousand properties" could be inundated. Residents in low-lying areas of Brisbane city, Bulimba, Hamilton, Milton, New Farm, Newstead, Norman Park, Oxley, Rocklea, South Brisbane, St Lucia, Teneriffe, Toowong, West End, Windsor and Yeronga were urged to be prepared to act.
Brisbane and Gold Coast expected to 'really cop it' as weather system slowly edges south https://t.co/kA3wei6HIQ— ABC News (@abcnews) February 26, 2022
Meanwhile, in Australia...— 💥JAH💥 (@quitefat_) February 26, 2022
over 1000mm rain in the past few days and still dumping 😱⛈ #Australia #Queensland #flooding #floods #queenslandfloods pic.twitter.com/5fU5LFheAe
In NSW, there is a risk of "life-threatening flash flooding particularly during this afternoon and evening" across the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast, in areas including Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo.
Today and into Monday, the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast are expected to see "widespread, high rainfall totals" exceeding 100mm.
In Queensland, for emergency assistance you can contact SES QLD on 132 500. If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. Emergency updates can be found at Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.
In NSW, for emergency assistance you can contact SES NSW on 132 500. If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. Emergency updates can be found at NSW State Emergency Service’s website.
For the latest weather updates, visit the Bureau of Meteorology.
-With AAP.
“Sirens right now”: Kyiv now bracing for missile attacks.
Jumping back on to bring you another update on the unfolding situation in Ukraine.
Multiple news outlets - including The Kyiv Independent who are on the ground - are now reporting that explosions have rocked Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Approximately three million people live in Kyiv.
It comes as the country's deputy interior minister warned of an impending airstrike just hours ago.
Air raid sirens were recently blaring throughout Kyiv, with BBC journalist Paul Adams, who is in Kyiv, writing on Twitter: "This time the warnings were alarmingly specific: incoming missiles expected within minutes. Kyiv is bracing itself as never before. One MP told us that Russia 'will hit us with all they have'."
Kyiv now. Continuous rocket shelling. And three convoys of tanks - almost 500 in total - approaching the city from different directions. It will be hellish tonight. pic.twitter.com/pgkjvSnVT1— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) February 26, 2022
⚡️Multiple reports suggest that Russian forces are about to conduct heavy airstrikes and rocket attacks against Kyiv.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
Kharkiv is under heavy air strikes now.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 26, 2022
Video: Pravda Gerashchenko/ Telegram pic.twitter.com/UNTVrmyCFS
Hostages and nuclear threats: The impact of Russia's Chernobyl takeover explained.
Hello everyone - it's a busy and overwhelming weekend of news, so we are here to make sense of it all.
Today, we will recap everything you need to know, both internationally and closer to home - so check back throughout the day for the latest.
First, a quick recap on the latest from Ukraine.
Just a few days ago, Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine which saw cities and bases hit with airstrikes and shelling. It was also confirmed that Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, just 90 kilometres from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
The Ukrainian ambassador to America today confirmed 92 civilian members of the Chernobyl power plant operational personnel are being held hostage by Russian forces. Since being held hostage, these workers have been unable to do their jobs, meaning the power plant and its nuclear capacity “now relies on Russian forces”.
Since the takeover, radiation levels have been rising in the area of the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine. Reports suggest the spike in radiation levels might be due to Russian tanks kicking up radioactive dust around the plant.
The Chernobyl site has been defunct since the 1986 nuclear disaster, when a reactor accidentally exploded and released a large amount of radiation into the air and soil. The Chernobyl Union of Ukraine estimates that the present Chernobyl death toll sits at approximately 734,000, with most because of related cancers.
Now with activity occurring in the exclusion zone, there are serious concerns that radioactive material will spread because of conflict in the area.
For more background information on Chernobyl, you can read this article: The Chernobyl nuclear disaster was the worst in history. Here are four things you didn't know.
Ukraine says there was a non-critical spike in radiation from the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russia seized it. The UN says there is "no danger."— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 25, 2022
Experts warn of risk if fighting erupts near Ukraine's 4 active nuclear plants or blocks workers from reaching them. pic.twitter.com/6pxsRdyT2W
Image: Getty.