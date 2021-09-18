Just 5 of the most problematic things that happened on America's Next Top Model.

There's something we need to talk about immediately. It's America's Next Top Model.

After months spent in lockdown exhausting any and every TV recommendation thrown my way, I stumbled upon a *timeless* gold mine.

Twenty-four seasons of America's Next Top Model.



As I remembered it, in the show's heyday between 2003 and 2012, ANTM was a piece of reality TV magic.

Hosted by Tyra Banks, the show gave us an insight into all the outrageous things it took to be a model. Fun, lighthearted stuff right?

WRONG!

A mere five minutes into "cycle" one, it dawned on me. ANTM is not so timeless. Eighteen years on from its debut, it's now apparent there were a few questionable choices made by the production team.

I mean, should we talk about that time Tyra Banks widened a contestant's tooth gap by shaving it down at the dentist?

In all seriousness though, America's Next Top Model was... problematic.

So, we decided to take a look back at five things that happened on the show, that just wouldn't hold up today.

1. When Tyra Banks told a model to tone down her sexuality.

In cycle five, model Kim Stolz opened up about her sexuality on ANTM, which was a historic moment for LGBTQI+ representation on reality TV.

"I want to be out, I'm gay, and I'm really proud of it," Stolz told host Tyra Banks following a challenge.

But Banks' advice to the model was questionable to say the least.

"I think there's a certain thing of being proud. Like, I'm black and proud, you know what I mean? But I'm not walking down the red carpet: 'I'm black. I'm black,'" she responded.