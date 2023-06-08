20 women on the TV show they’re currently watching with their partners.

There comes a certain point in any relationship — heck, it can even occur in a one-night stand if you give it long enough — where you get to the inevitable question that’s really going to set the tone.

The one that’s going to encapsulate your entire relationship and potentially leave you questioning your life choices.

What should we watch?

Forget whose turn it is to take the bin out or who did or didn’t remember to put down the toilet seat. This is it. The very question that will have couples wasting hours of their lives as they scroll the data bases of Netflix, Stan, BINGE, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV in the futile hope of finding something, anything they can both agree on.

Watch: The Love Is Blind Season 2 Trailer.



Video via Netflix.

So, in the name of relationships everywhere, we launched our own investigation and went straight to the good community of Mamamia to spill on what TV they’re watching at the moment with their partners. Argument free.

Line of Duty (Netflix).

Image: Netflix.