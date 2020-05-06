From Gossip Girl to Game of Thrones: Just 9 of the craziest editing fails in TV and movies.

Even the biggest TV shows and movies in Hollywood aren’t immune to editing fails.

From glaring continuity errors and wardrobe fails to rogue coffee cups, little details can often go unnoticed in the filming and editing process.

But thanks to some keen-eyed viewers, we’ve been able to spot these not-so-subtle mistakes. And once you’ve noticed them, you can never unsee them. So we hereby apologise for potentially ruining the following TV shows and movies below (you can never watch them the same way again).

From Gossip Girl to Game of Thrones, here are nine of the biggest editing blunders.

Gossip Girl and the secret trackpants.

Most recently, fans have spotted a major wardrobe fail in the cult teenage drama Gossip Girl.

For those who haven’t seen the series, the outfits worn by Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) and Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) were a pretty big part of the show.

But now, a photo has emerged of Serena secretly wearing grey trackpants underneath her coral dress in one of the scenes. And someone clearly forgot to edit it out.

The wardrobe malfunction was first spotted by TikTok user @skyehanamaikai in the ‘Portrait of a Lady Alexander’ episode, where Serena was seen having lunch with Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley).

Pretty Woman and the shape-shifting croissant.

Pretty Woman will always be one of those classic rom-coms we rewatch when we want a good laugh and cry. But there's one scene in the movie that has a pretty major blunder.

During the morning-after breakfast scene, Vivian is sitting at the table with Edward, discussing what he does for a living. At the beginning of their conversation, Vivian is seen clearly eating a croissant. But in the next shot, the croissant turns into a pancake, before turning back into a croissant near the end of the scene.