The simple invention that helped Turia Pitt regain a small part of her independence.

After losing seven fingers and suffering burns to over 65 per cent of her body in the 2011 WA ultra marathon fire, Turia Pitt had to re-learn how to do the simplest of things.

Things we take for granted – like sending a text message or picking up a butter knife – became a challenge for the 30-year-old athlete and motivational speaker.

Another difficult task was putting on a necklace.

“Over the years I’ve had to re-learn really basic tasks (like brushing my teeth, using a fork, tying my shoelaces etc). One thing that eluded me though was doing up a necklace clasp!” the mum-of-one wrote in a post to her 763,000 Instagram followers.

“They are fiddly little f**** at the best of times. So I put this skill in the ‘too hard learn later’ basket and forgot about it… until one day I came across this nifty invention (google ‘Necklace Fairy’).

“So if you or someone you know struggles with necklaces, this video is for you! (Not an ad, just something which has helped me immensely).”

The product is called a Necklace Fairy (or Fairy Fastener) and works as a magnetic clip that can replace the fiddly clasp on any necklace.

It comes in silver and gold, and clips on nicely to the ends of your necklace as if that’s the way it was designed in the first place.