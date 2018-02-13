Turia Pitt attempted to have a baby-free date night. Things did not go entirely to plan.

Two months ago, Turia Pitt and her fiancé, Michael Hoskin, welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy they named Hakavai.

Earlier this week, Turia and Michael decided that it was about time they left baby Hakavai at home and had a baby-free date night.

Only… that’s not exactly what happened.

The 30-year-old shared the details of her ‘First Night Out Together After Birth Of Child’ with her 751,000 followers, revealing the pair spent a grand total of one hour and 50 minutes sans child.

But even the majority of that time was spent chatting – or worrying – about their beloved baby boy.

"Time spent catching up on our respective lives: 14 minutes," Turia shared.

"Time spent talking about Hakavai: 58 minutes. Time spent looking at photos of Hakavai on phone: 32 minutes.

"Time spent checking messages on said phone from the babysitter (Mum): 6 minutes."

Turia's "too real" post resonated with the many mums among her followers, with many sharing that the minute-by-minute breakdown summed up life after baby "perfectly".

"One of the funniest, most true posts ever," one fellow mum shared, while another commented, "welcome to parenthood".

"I remember our first outing after having our kids it's an [unnerving] and odd feeling," another wrote.

Turia - who suffered severe burns to more than 60 per cent of her body in 2011 while competing in a Racing The Planet Ultra marathon in WA struck by wild fire - has earned plenty of praise from her fans for presenting her honest and open experiences as a new mother since Hakavai's arrival in early December.

Just two weeks ago she shared how she was finding being a parent to a newborn "really challenging and exhausting".