Australia’s in the midst of a #bonkban because Barnaby Joyce has ruined the pleasurable mixing of sex and politics for the entire nation, but over in America, it’s a different story.

A new dating website, Trump.Dating, has been launched, promising to “Make America Date Again.”

Created by a company called Friends Worldwide Inc, the site is of course not affiliated with the White House – apart from using the President’s actual name in its URL of course.

There are two criteria for members; you must be pro-Trump. And you must be straight.

In line with the President’s own values, though, it’s no biggie if you’re married. The joining process gives users the option to select “happily married” or “unhappily married” when declaring their status.