Stormy Daniels: The porn star who could have potentially stopped the Trump presidency.

If you were amazed that the infamous line “grab ’em by the pussy” wasn’t enough to end Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, you won’t believe this ‘Stormy’ story.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, 38, has denied having an extramarital affair with Donald Trump in 2006. But this is contrary to what she said in 2011, according to a recently rediscovered magazine interview published this week.

InTouch magazine has published an article about the seven-year-old interview with Daniels, “Donald Trump Cheated on Melania With Me.” In the interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says that she had an affair with Trump after she met the future president at a celebrity golf tournament in July 2006 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Listen: Amelia Lester thinks porn star Stormy Daniels was the one person who could have prevented Trump’s election. She explains why, on Tell Me It’s Going To Be OK.



At the time of the alleged affair Trump was host of NBC’s “The Apprentice”. According to Daniels, the affair continued for years. InTouch reports that Daniels’ story was corroborated in 2011 “by her good friend Randy Spears and supported by her ex-husband, Mike Moz.”

So why did the interview with the award-winning director of adult films, and the star of 3 Wishes and Operation Desert Stormy, that was conducted and tabled in 2011, resurface now?

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Michael Cohen, a lawyer for Trump, paid Daniels $130,000 a month before the 2016 presidential election.

Cohen also provided a statement that was signed in the name of Daniels that denied the affair and the payment, claiming both are “completely false.”

The letter begins “To Whom it May Concern,” and says, “I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence.”

This week, Daniels’ friend and fellow adult-film actress Alana Evans, told Megyn Kelly on NBC’s Today that Trump invited her to join them for a “party” in his Lake Tahoe hotel room, but she declined.