Unicorns and fairy floss: Inside True Thompson's insanely over-the-top first birthday party.

Nobody celebrates a birthday like the Kardashian-Jenners.

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian threw a party for her daughter’s first birthday and it was totally low-key and normal.

Well, it was totally normal in the Kardashian-Jenner family at least…

Side note – Here’s how the Kardashian-Jenner family learned of Tristan Thompson’s cheating. Post continues after video…

In typical Kardashian fashion, True Thompson’s first birthday party was ridiculously lavish and over-the-top.

From a huge balloon wall to a glittery ball pit to even a pink-haired ‘unicorn’ pony, it’s clear Khloe wanted to go all out for her daughter’s very first birthday.

“Happy birthday my sweet True! You are my ultimate True love! I am honoured and so thankful to be your mummy!” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

“Today and until the end of time, I love you! We have forever.”

Here’s just some of the insane photos from True’s butterfly-themed birthday party.

true thompson
The party was butterfly-themed. Image: Instagram.
true thompson
So. Many. Balloons. Image: Instagram.
true thompson
Yep, there was even a 'unicorn'. Image: Instagram.
true thompson
Khloe and True wore matching outfits for the party of course. Image: Instagram.
The party also featured a ridiculous amount of desserts including cake pops, cookies, fairy floss, donuts and birthday cake.

true thompson
We wish we were invited... Image: Instagram.
In lieu of a present for baby True, guests were asked to instead bring donations to the Children's Hospital of L.A. instead.

true thompson
Image: Instagram.

True's birthday party was attended by the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

It was also the first time that Khloe had been seen publicly with True's father Tristan Thompson since *that* cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

Back in February, it was reported that Khloe's partner Tristan had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Following the allegations, it's believed Khloe immediately split up with Tristan.

The reality star also blasted Jordyn on Twitter after she appeared on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” Khloe wrote.

“If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGISE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

