Unicorns and fairy floss: Inside True Thompson's insanely over-the-top first birthday party.

Nobody celebrates a birthday like the Kardashian-Jenners.

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian threw a party for her daughter’s first birthday and it was totally low-key and normal.

Well, it was totally normal in the Kardashian-Jenner family at least…

Side note – Here’s how the Kardashian-Jenner family learned of Tristan Thompson’s cheating. Post continues after video…

In typical Kardashian fashion, True Thompson’s first birthday party was ridiculously lavish and over-the-top.

From a huge balloon wall to a glittery ball pit to even a pink-haired ‘unicorn’ pony, it’s clear Khloe wanted to go all out for her daughter’s very first birthday.

“Happy birthday my sweet True! You are my ultimate True love! I am honoured and so thankful to be your mummy!” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

“Today and until the end of time, I love you! We have forever.”

Here’s just some of the insane photos from True’s butterfly-themed birthday party.