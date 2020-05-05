If you loved Tiger King, watch one of these 17 true crime docos immediately.

True crime documentaries are a great way to escape from the current global crisis.

Rather than thinking about the pandemic that is taking place, why not distract yourself with a wildly messed up murder instead?

Right? That’s a much better idea.

And now that we’ve all binged Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (if you haven’t, please do), we need more options. Lots of them.

Well, we have you sorted.

From double homicides to missing people, here are the 17 best true crime documentaries on Netflix and Stan right now.

Love Fraud

Watch the trailer for Love Fraud here. Post continues below.

This four-part documentary series follows Richard Scott Smith, a man who has spent the past 20 years preying on and falling in love with women, only to take their money and dignity. Now, years later, these women hire a bounty hunter to bring him down.

Although it doesn’t drop until later this week, we have a feeling it will be worth the wait.

Where to watch: Stan on May 8.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story