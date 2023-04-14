This is the most relatable celebrity home AD has ever shown us, but I have... feedback.

I've come to complain about a couple I did not know was even together until approximately nine hours ago.

Pretty Little Liars actor Troian Bellisario and Suits star Patrick J. Adams are in fact married, ICYMI. And have been since 2016. They also have two children together, which is an uncomfortable feeling for me because how did this happen without me realising it?

How could I have been so stupid?

My point is, I have not been paying enough attention to Bellisario and Adams — and I clearly should have been because this week, they showed their home off in a classic Open Door tour with Architectural Digest.

Their 1924 Spanish Colonial Revival home in Los Angeles is, in short, freaking spectacular.

It hits every good bone in your body when you virtually walk through it.

But that doesn't mean I don't want to point out some... inconsistencies I've noticed. Considering I am an expert on having opinions (ahem: my David Harbour and Lily Allen house recap and Sarah Paulson trailer recap), I thought I should share them with you all.

You're welcome.

These are the nine burning questions I have for Bellisario and Adams after watching their entire home tour:

1. Why didn't I know you got married?

After further research, I now know that they have been dating since 2011 (after Bellisario dumped him a year into dating and Adams did his all to win her back). I also know the pair tied the knot in 2016, on a presumably chilly December day.

They even have two daughters; four-year-old Aurora and 23-month-old Elliot.

And still, the question still begs: When the f**k did this happen?

How on earth did they have time to break up, get back together, star in two hit TV shows, get married, gut and renovate a 100-year-old Spanish villa and have two kids... all within a 12-year timeframe?