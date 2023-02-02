'David Harbour and Lily Allen just shared their home with us. And I really wish they hadn't.'

This story isn't about David Harbour. Or Lily Allen.

It's about my green, jealous rage. It's about a 20-something woman who wants want they have, but likely never will.

Specifically, their absurd, late-19th-century brownstone in Brooklyn, New York.

Because, if you'll indulge me for a second, there's nothing worse than a beautiful home that is millions and millions of dollars out of your price range.

When a celebrity has a home I don't particularly enjoy, I relish it. I criticise the bedrooms and 'open plan' spaces with glee. I tear apart all the ugly artwork with all of its beige and white. I make known the fact I detest kitchens that are decorated with one lemon and a single black kettle. I reason that it must be so painful to be so wealthy with such bad taste.