'Sarah Paulson lives in a 500-square-foot "trailer". It looks exactly like I thought it would.’

On the edge of Malibu, California, rests Sarah Paulson's 500-square-foot display of pure wealth.

The kind of wealth you can't exactly show off - unless of course said wealth is so hypnotically beautiful that Architectural Digest wants to film every nook and cranny for their Open Door series on YouTube. Which, in this situation, just so happens to be the case.

Sarah Paulson is a living legend. A titan in Hollywood, although she probably would be too humble to call herself one (out loud). But debatably her truest talent, the one she might be most proud of, is her ability to pick a good interior designer.

