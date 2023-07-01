In 2021, 10 people were crushed to death at Astroworld. The victims' families still want answers.

On November 7, 2021, a disaster occurred at a concert in Houston, Texas, leaving ten people dead.

It all went down at the Astroworld Festival, headlined by rapper Travis Scott, who was performing at the time when the crowd surge took place.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the crowd pushed toward the stage around 9:15pm Friday (local time) while Scott was performing on stage. Minutes later, the chaos was declared a "mass casualty incident."

An investigation was launched by both federal officials and Houston police, to uncover whether Scott or the organisers behind the festival implemented adequate safety measures for the event.

Now a judgement has been handed down in court this week, clearing Scott and the festival organisers of facing any criminal charges, leaving the victims' families still desperate for answers.

Watch: Astroworld disaster explained. Post continues below.

At the time that the crowd surge took place, it appeared that Scott and rapper Drake - who was there to do a brief music set with Scott - both continued performing.

Scott later said the tragedy had left him "devastated", and at that moment he hadn't realised how severe the situation was until he left the stage.

Houston's fire chief stated that Scott should have halted the show much earlier.

By the time the performance was finished, the damage had been done.

The victims of the Astroworld disaster were between the ages of nine and 27. The official cause of death for these people was compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.