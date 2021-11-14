A ninth person has died following the Astroworld Festival in the US state of Texas.

Grammy Award-nominated singer and producer, Travis Scott who is also the partner of Kylie Jenner, was headlining and performing at the time of the disaster. He has shared his devastation and is cooperating with authorities.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the crowd pushed toward the stage around 9:15pm Friday (local time) while Scott was performing on stage.

Minutes later, the chaos was declared a "mass casualty incident."

According to the Houston Police Department, the matter is now under criminal investigation.

The victims from the Astroworld disaster are between the ages of 14 and 27.

They include John Hilgert (14), Brianna Rodriguez (16), Jacob Jurinek (20), Franco Patiño (21), Axel Acosta (21), Rudy Peña (23), Madison Dubiski (23), Danish Baig (27), and Bharti Shahani (22).

A nine-year-old boy has also been left in a medically induced coma after attending the festival with his father.

Treston Blount was carrying his son, Ezra Blount, on his shoulders when he began to be "crushed" and passed out. When he woke up, his son was nowhere to be found.

"The crowd just started going crazy and Treston goes, 'I can’t breathe. I can't breathe,'" Ezra’s aunt, Taylor Blount told TODAY.

Ezra was eventually located at Texas Children’s Hospital after he suffered severe swelling in his brain and organ injuries. He was placed in a coma to help reduce the swelling.

"He’s made it very far. The doctor the first day told us that he wasn’t expected to make it after the day, but it’s how many days after, so I know he’s fighting in there," said Taylor.