In 2008, Travis Barker survived a deadly plane crash. This week, he flew for the first time since.

For 13 years, Travis Barker didn't step on a plane.

The Blink-182 drummer was involved in a deadly plane crash in 2008, which led to a long road to recovery, both physically and mentally, for the musician.

Now, over a decade later, Barker has overcome his fear of flying, embarking on a flight with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

"With you anything is possible," Barker wrote, sharing a photo with Kardashian in front of Kylie Jenner's private jet.

"Anything and everything with you," Kardashian commented.

Speaking to Men's Health in May, Barker opened up about his experience with post-traumatic stress disorder following the crash, sharing that he was keen to face his fear of flying.

"I have to," he said.

"I want to make the choice to try to overcome it.

"I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?"

On September 19, 2008, Barker and his longtime collaborator, DJ AM (Adam Michael Goldstein), boarded a private plane after performing together at an event in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to Barker, the trip was a special occasion.

Travis Barker and DJ AM in 2006. Image: Getty. "We all thought it was kind of a treat — we were on a private plane," he said.