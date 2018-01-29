Kendall Jenner just had a ruthless jab at Scott Disick.

We love a bit of drama. Kardashian drama, to be more specific.

Judge them all you want, but there are certain qualities in the Kardashian sisters we’ve learned to appreciate. Most of all, the fact that any one of them will boldly throw shade at whoever messes with their wonderfully tight-knit family, regardless of the potential backlash.

Along with the countless pregnancy dramas roaming the Kardashian universe currently, the continuing Scott Disick situation (read: his relationship with 19-year-old model and younger sister of Nicole Richie, Sofia Richie) has not at all fizzled as the family may have hoped.

Kendall Jenner’s vicious comment to a recent photo uploaded to Scott’s fan Instagram account has, if anything, added fuel to the fire.

The snap pictured 34-year-old Scott Disick and his children, whom he shares with Kendall’s half-sister Kourtney Kardashian, accompanied by Richie.