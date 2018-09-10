The viral Twitter photo that proves all parents going on holiday are the exact same.

When it comes to parents going on holiday, ‘wholesome’ is definitely not a word that springs to mind.

Everyone’s parents tend to pack their bags a week in advance, and make sure they have at least a 10 hour wait at the airport before their flight just in case there’s a bit more traffic than usual.

So when Twitter user @vishnu_somebody tweeted a photo of his parents sitting with their bags packed to go to the airport hours early, everyone could relate.

“My parents at 10:33am for a flight at 3:10pm,” he wrote, with a photo of his parents fully packed sitting at the table.

And with over 40,000 likes and 14,000 retweets, it’s safe to say that all our parents are the exact same.

My parents at 10:33 a.m. for a flight at 3:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SW3Q6gMNjC — *Vishnu* (@vishnu_somebody) September 2, 2018

Naturally, the people of Twitter shared that their parents, too, are super organised when they’re travelling.