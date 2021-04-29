21 women share the toxic friendship red flags they wish they had spotted sooner.

In-depth discussions about toxic relationship red flags occur on the daily here at Mamamia. Why? Because spotting them could literally save lives.

But why don't we apply the same logic to friendships? Being trapped in a toxic friendship can weigh heavily on your spirit and it can feel like you're having the happiness drained out of you, one conversation at a time. It can see people isolate themselves, deal with physical health problems resulting from it and much, much more.

Watch MM confessions, where people reveal the thing they wish they had never said. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

So, to kick-start the chat we think everyone should be having way more often, we asked 23 women from the Mamamia community about the exact moment they realised their friend was toxic.

From cancelling plans at the last minute to hysterically crying at your engagement party, here is every single answer in full - so you can take a mental note of these toxic friendship red flags.

Names have been changed for anonymity.

Toxic friendship red flags, the second they were spotted.

"When you feel guilty telling them any good news. Like you get a pay rise, and you're scared to share that news because you know they will just get jealous instead of celebrate it with you." - Chelsea

"When your friend takes out their anger at you, but overcompensates with being extra nice and accommodating afterwards. Hard to pick up on because they're being super nice and doing all this stuff for you so you think you have a great friend, but it's because they swing wildly the other way sometimes." - Melissa.

"When you find yourself having the same conversation every time you see someone, because they weren't listening the first time." - Annie

"My friendship ended because she invited me to go away for the weekend, but in a really flippant way. Then I forgot about it because it had only been mentioned in passing, and then the next weekend she called me to ask where I was because she was about to leave. I was like, was this a trap? She then ignored me for three days and said I was a bad friend. So much dumb DRAMA." - Emily.