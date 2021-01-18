From E Street to 'Jungle Mum': Everything we know about Toni Pearen's life on and off the TV.

Toni Pearen was just 17 when she walked onto the set of Aussie 90s soap opera E Street.

For the up-and-coming actor, the role was Toni's big break and went on to help launch her career in the music and entertainment industry.

Now, three decades later, the actress, singer and presenter is back on our screens competing on the latest season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

And it didn't take long for her to win over Australia's hearts once again.

Video via Channel 10.

These days, the 48-year-old's life looks very different to when we first met her.

Here's everything we know about Toni Pearen's life on and off the TV.

Her big break on E Street.

Toni was studying her HSC when she landed the role of Toni Windsor on E Street in 1989.

"There were big discussions around the dinner table about whether I take the role. And my parents were adamant that I didn't, and I was adamant that I did," she told The Daily Edition in 2017.

In the end, Toni agreed to stay in school and finish her HSC while filming the show.

"I had an on-set tutor, and I had lots of the cast members helping me and tutoring me."

Toni ended staying on the show for three years before she left to pursue her music career in 1991.

Toni Pearen on E Street. Image: Getty.