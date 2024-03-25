Tommy Little introduced his followers to his 'biological son'. Most of them missed the joke.

On Sunday, Tommy Little did something no one was expecting. He debuted his 'biological son'.

Following his stand-up comedy show, the radio star shared a photo of himself holding a little boy's hand, while a woman held the other. In the caption, he wrote: "Nice to finally meet my biological son last night."

The post received mixed reactions from fans who seemed to have... NO clue what was going on.

"You didn't know you had a son until now?? So many questions...." one comment read.

Another said, "WTF. Is this real?!"

A third person wrote, "Welcome to the greatest love affair of your entire life."

What these three commenters all have in common — along with a few thousand other people who were just as confused — was that the joke flew right over their heads.

Allow us to explain.

Watch: Tommy Little explain Thor. Post continues after video.



Video via The Project.

Little does not actually have a son, and the post — which was made in jest — was a reference to a moment in 2021 when the comedian was confronted during his stand-up tour by a woman he had previously dated, who was pregnant.