Why Tommy Little thinks Carrie Bickmore just gave her son "the worst presents of all time."

When it comes to kids and birthday presents, there’s a lot of questions involved.
From working out how much to spend to how many gifts to buy, there’s so much to consider – and it’s no different for The Project host Carrie Bickmore.
Speaking on her Hit FM radio show Carrie & Tommy yesterday, the mum-of-two shared what she bought her 11-year-old son Ollie for his birthday – and it’s safe to say her co-host Tommy Little was very underwhelmed with her choices.
Admitting that she bought her son a book and a board game, rather than the Fortnite merchandise he asked for, Tommy called her choice of gifts “the worst presents of all time”.