CULT BUY: The luxe perfume Sarah Harris adores. Plus the $85 all-natural dupe.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Sarah Harris’ beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Sarah Harris is a journalist, TV presenter and the much-loved host of Studio 10. She’s also mum to a toddler and baby; you can follow her adventures on Sarah’s Instagram.

Listen to Sarah’s full interview on You Beauty below. You can also subscribe to You Beauty here so you never miss a thing. It’s a blast.

Sarah Harris doesn’t describe herself as a ‘beauty girl’. On her days off, she would rather just wear nothing on her face at all.

When you wear a centimetre-thick layer of TV makeup almost every single day, you can understand why.

There are, however, a few beauty products the journalist and Studio 10 presenter relies on when she’s hanging out with her two young kids or leaving the house on the weekend (and wants to look a bit spesh without a full face of foundation).

One of the things that makes the 37-year-old feel put together is a lovely perfume. Like many women, she’s tried a lot of different ones, but there’s one scent she always comes back to.

Sarah shared her favourite fragrance, plus all her other favourite beauty buys with Mamamia’s executive editor Leigh Campbell on the You Beauty podcast.

Here’s what she found when she went rummaging through Sarah’s beauty bag.

Why she loves it: "I'm part-Croatian, so my hair is oily, my skin is oily, so until I was about 32, I hadn't used conditioner. I had this tuft of hair that'd broken off and the makeup girls at Ten were like, do you want to use a deep conditioning thing... that was a real moment for me. I have a lot of lank, fine hair, this range is my favourite."