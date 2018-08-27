"Makeup artists, don't hate me, but I honestly think this beauty product is a waste of time."

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. Each week, hosts Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren will answer your burning beauty questions, share their favourite exxy and budget beauty buys, and rummage through the beauty bags of famous women to see what they’re loving.

Leigh Campbell knows a lot of makeup artists.

Having worked as a beauty journalist for 15 years, the now-executive editor at Mamamia has some of the industry’s best, who paint celebrity faces each and every day, in her contacts list.

Right now, she’s really hoping none of them are sticking pins into tiny Leigh voodoo dolls.

Why?

Because in her opinion, one of their favourite beauty products is a waste of your precious time.

Primer.

“I personally think primer is a waste of time… I don’t believe it’s necessary for a regular girl’s Monday to Friday makeup routine,” Leigh sheepishly admitted to co-host Kelly McCarren on Mamamia’s You Beauty podcast (get it in your ears below)…

But before you go and throw your primer in the bin (or at Leigh’s head), you really ought to hear why she feels like the revered beauty routine step isn’t all that necessary.

“For me, I’ve got oily/combination skin but if I’ve got my skincare right and my foundation right, I haven’t found the need for a primer. I also get up at 5am and leave for work by 7am, I don’t need the extra step,” she said.

Just because it’s not in her everyday kit, doesn’t mean Leigh thinks primer is the outcast of the beauty world. For example, if you’re going to a wedding or an event and need an extra hand keeping your face sheen-free, by all means, reach for a primer.

Leigh also said girlfriends who have dry skin also find primers can add extra hydration and radiance, in particular, ones with a tiny bit of shimmer.

“I think primers are more useful for women with dry skin who need moisture. For me, I want to stay dewy and the primers I’ve tried for oily skin are mattifying… super mattifying and then I look like I’m wearing a face of powder,” she said.

The good news for those of us who love the reassurance (or placebo effect) of long lasting makeup products is Leigh does use one kind of primer in her everyday makeup routine.

An eyelid primer, specifically, MAC Cosmetic’s Prep + Prime 24-Hour Extend Eye Base, $36.