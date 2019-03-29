"A suppressive person." Is this why Nicole Kidman has been banished from her kids' lives?

When 23-year-old Isabella Cruise married Max Parker in 2016, her adoptive mother, Nicole Kidman, was not in attendance.

Neither was her adoptive father – the man whom she lived with for most of her life, Tom Cruise.

There were just a small group of friends at Dorchester Hotel in London.

Reports emerged this week that Kidman and Cruise’s adopted son, 24-year-old Connor Cruise, will be marrying his girlfriend Silvia in a Scientology ceremony.

Cruise, 56, is very involved in the wedding.

But, yet again, Kidman has not been invited.

An ‘insider’ (who may or may not be completely made up) told Radar Online, “Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law. Tom made the call and Connor followed.”

They added, "First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor's wedding because she's considered a 'suppressive person' by the church — and, second, he doesn't want her there."

According to a number of publications, Kidman has been effectively "banned" from Connor's wedding. His future wife is known to be the "Scientology Princess", with her whole family practising Scientology.

When Kidman left the Church of Scientology about a year before she separated from Cruise, was she banished from the lives of their children?