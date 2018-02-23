Your matches on Tinder are not random. They've been secretly ranking you.

There’s something you need to know about Tinder.

A few years ago, I turned to a friend as I was swiping through the popular dating app and asked, “Is this really the best Tinder can offer me? Why does everyone look like they might be a serial killer?”

Unfortunately, my friend had a simple answer.

“You’ve fallen victim to the Tinder algorithm,” he laughed.

And according to the algorithm, these less than desirable human beings were very much on my level.

Allow me to explain.

Tinder is one of the world’s most popular dating apps, with an estimated one billion swipes a day. The user swipes right for ‘Yes’ and left for ‘No’.

In order to keep users on the app – the people served to them cannot be random. From Google to Facebook to Instagram, every platform needs an algorithm in order to prioritise content and give a user precisely what they want. Because when we get what we want, we stay on the app.

So Tinder, from the moment you create an account, ranks you. They confirmed this in 2016.

Imagine Tinder is like a deck of cards. Except… instead of Kings, and Jacks and Aces, you have people’s faces.

The theory goes that the first 10-15 cards are not real.

They will be highly attractive, giving you a skewed impression of what people on this app actually look like.

You also won’t match with them. If you felt as though it were that easy – why would you stay?

As you swipe, and as people swipe ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on you, the app begins to determine a ‘Desirability Score’.