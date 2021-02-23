The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday February 24.

Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after LA car crash.

Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital after his car crashed and rolled over in Los Angeles, police say.

Fire crews had to use the 'jaws of life' to get Woods from the vehicle after it rolled and suffered major damage.

The extent of the 15-time major winner's injuries has not been disclosed but TMZ reports he has multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery.

UPDATE: Tiger's agent says he sustained multiple leg injuries, currently in surgery https://t.co/MjyrH1vIoh — TMZ (@TMZ) February 23, 2021

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said officers responded to a single vehicle roll-over near the Rolling Hills Estates shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning.

"The vehicle sustained major damage," a statement said.

"The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods.

"Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

"The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station."

Advocates slam 'heartless' JobSeeker boost.

The unemployed and their advocates in Australia are outraged at the federal government's modest boost to the JobSeeker unemployment payment, describing it as a "heartless betrayal".

Unemployed workers will receive a permanent $50 a fortnight increase to the JobSeeker payment once the coronavirus supplement is scrapped at the end of March.

That represents an extra $3.57 a day and will come with much stricter requirements.