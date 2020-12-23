An ex wife and a girlfriend watching on: What Tiger Woods' life looks like now.

It's been 11 years since Tiger Woods' cheating scandal was sprawled across newspapers all over the world.

The prolific golfer was left publicly disgraced after it was reported that he had slept with 120 women, while married to Swedish model Elin Nordegren.

Speculation into the couple's marriage first started after Woods smashed his car into a fire hydrant in November 2009 while being chased by Nordegren. Before the accident, Nordegren found out her husband and the father to her two children had been cheating on her after she texted the woman Woods was rumoured to be seeing, pretending to be him.

Rumours later started going around that Woods had cheated on his wife with New York nightclub boss Rachel Uchitel. But it soon emerged that he had slept with a number of women during his five-year marriage to Nordegren, who filed for divorce in 2010.

Now, over a decade on, Nordegren was seen back on the golf course watching Woods and their 11-year-old son, Charlie, play in the PNC Championship earlier this week.

In a full family affair, Nordegren was also joined by her 13-year-old daughter Sam and Woods' current girlfriend Erica Herman.

The three women were pictured standing together as they showed their support for Charlie and Woods.

It’s reportedly the first time Nordegren has been seen at one of Woods' tournaments since the 2009 Presidents Cup.

Image: Tiger and Charlie Woods during the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. Image: Getty.

Here's everything we know about Wood's relationship with his ex-wife and girlfriend.