Thylane Blondeau was once called 'the most beautiful girl in the world.' She doesn't agree.

We first heard of Thylane Blondeau when she was four years old. She strode down the runway for Jean Paul Gaultier, hand in hand with an older model.

She appeared again six years later, in Vogue France, sprawled on leopard-print pillows and wearing a gold mini dress. Blondeau was the youngest model to ever pose for the glossy magazine.

Image: Vogue Paris.

The little girl's blue eyes, blonde hair and prominent lips made headlines. The provocation of her body caused outrage - many argued it made her a victim.

At 10 years old, she was dubbed "the most beautiful girl in the world."

Regardless of what people thought of her looks, the statement also made her a case study: How can a child be objectified like that?

Criticism aside, almost 17 years later, Blondeau's career is still burgeoning.

Now, in 2023, at 21 years old, she has 6.5 million followers on Instagram.