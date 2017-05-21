fashion

Thylane Blondeau starred in Vogue age 10. Now she's all grown up.

Thylane Blondeau was photographed on the Cannes red carpet earlier this week.

Ordinarily, a French model attending a French film festival wouldn’t be particularly newsworthy, but in this case it is — because Blondeau’s career has been a controversial one.

And you probably remember why.

TBT 6 years old ???? ???? @danibrubaker_ miss u

A photo posted by ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Thylane Blondeau (@thylaneblondeau) on

She made her fashion debut at the ripe old age of four by walking for Jean Paul Gaultier, but it was Blondeau’s appearance in Vogue six years later that really kicked things into gear.

In the December 2010 issue of Vogue Paris, edited by Tom Ford, the then-10-year-old starred in a photoshoot wearing the kind of clothing and makeup typically worn by women several years older than her.

The leopard print stilettos were particularly memorable.

Thylane Blondeau Cannes
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Vogue Paris

The 'adult' styling, along with Blondeau's provocative poses, drew international condemnation from the media, child 'watchgroups' and even politicians.

However, it didn't seem to harm her prospects. Quite the contrary, actually; she's gone on to feature in Jalouse and Teen Vogue, and signed with top agency IMG Worldwide. More recently she's made moves into acting.

This week, 16-year-old Blondeau joined some of Hollywood's most famous faces at Cannes — and there wasn't a hint of teenage gawkiness to be seen.

Thanks @eliesaabworld for this amazing dress tonight in cannes

A post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on

ADVERTISEMENT

You know, the kind of outfit every teen has hanging in her wardrobe.

When she featured on the cover of Jalouse as a 12-year-old, the French magazine dubbed Blondeau 'the new Kate Moss'. And after seeing these photos we can't help thinking they might be onto something.

She already has over one million followers on Instagram.

A post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on

Somehow, we think we'll be seeing her face a lot more from now on.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???