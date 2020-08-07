It all started with a drinking game. Truth or dare.

"Truth!" my best friend, Emma, said when it was her turn.

"If you and Dan had to have a threesome with someone in this room, who would it be?"

Emma grinned at Dan, her boyfriend of three years, and they both answered at the same time.

"Holly!"

Everyone turned to look at me and I felt my face growing hot.

"Yeah, so how about it, Hol?" Dan joked - and the entire room erupted with laughter.

Up until that moment, I'd never considered the idea of a threesome with two of my closest friends. But it was clear from their reactions that they'd had a conversation about it.

As the night wore on and the drinks continued to flow, I realised I couldn't stop thinking about it.

After the party wound down, it ended up being just the three of us left - and the inevitable happened. We ended up in the bedroom.

Emma kissed me, slowly slipping my dress off my shoulders, cupping my breasts in her hands, while Dan watched. Then it was his turn to kiss me. He put his lips on mine and immediately, I felt a spark.

I'd never even entertained the idea of having sexual chemistry with my best friend's boyfriend. But as his tongue entered my mouth and he pressed his body against mine, it was undeniable.