This couple was just awarded Wedding of the Year, and we have some serious envy.

With a royal wedding looming, Kim Cousins and Matt Thomson had some serious competition in the best wedding category. But the couple – who tied the knot in South Africa back in October, 2016 – were just crowned 2017 Wedding of the Year by website Easy Weddings. Follow that, Harry and Meghan!

The couple beat out over 250 other couples to score the coveted title, but despite finishing top place, Kim, 29, says she was “completely shocked” to have won.

"You always think maybe there's a chance, but then you think, 'Really?' I was ecstatic," she told Mamamia.

When asked what she thought set her wedding apart from the others, Kim said it was all in the little details.

"I thought the other weddings looked stunning, but we tried to make ours really personal. Like, when you stepped into the room, you could see our personalities," she said.

"A lot of our guests travelled from Australia to South Africa for the wedding, so one of our themes was travel. My husband is into graphic design, so he created the save-the-dates as a boarding pass. The table names were Australian and South African wine regions, because we really love wineries. And the bombonieres were charity bracelets from areas we always visit."