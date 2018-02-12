Four intense things a non-bride learned after a day of wedding dress shopping.

But, my sister Kate has been storing my DVD collection for me ever since I moved, so I figured helping her find a dress was the least I could do. Besides, how hard could it be?

Well, extremely hard, as it turns out.

So for anyone else out there who has never undertaken a wedding dress adventure, pull up a chair and perk up your ears.

Here are a few things I must warn you about.

1.If you haven't ordered your wedding dress before your first day of kindergarten, then it's too late for you, sucker.

The first little inkling that maybe this whole day wasn't going to be smooth sailing was when my sister called me to say she'd pre-booked some bridal appointments.

You see, wedding dress shopping is a lot like visiting the Pope. You can't just walk in off the street and expect to be greeted happily and made to feel at home among the while robes, there's a whole lot of rigmarole involved.

"Everyone seemed a bit panicked when I told them the wedding date," my sister said, but I quickly brushed her concerns aside. Her wedding is in late April, it's currently early February, they put people on the moon in shorter time spans than that.

At the first "wedding studio" we visited, my sister broke the news to the saleslady right off the bat and to her credit she attempted to keep a smile on her face while her eyes crinkled up in terror.

Then her head spun around twice and fell off.

"Well, I'm sure that will be okay... as long as you make a decision today," she said. "We have ladies here who are in fittings for their weddings in September."

"Oh, that's not that much further away," we said, trying to hide the fact we'd obviously been raised in some decrepit village where tending sheep was more important than the pre-ordering of fluffy white dresses.

"I mean September 2019, of course."

Ouch.

2. You are not allowed to take photos, so you must turn into a ninja of the highest order and launch a sneak attack.

After spending a full weekend on the wedding dress hunt, I quickly realized bridal stores and cults are cut from the same cloth. Both will bleed you dry of all your money and worldly goods, and both institutions will attempt to distance you from loved ones. All while banning evidence of their torment.

Most bridal stores, I discovered, have a 'no photos, no phones' rule that is punishable by death (or at least some severe scolding). Some places even make you sign an agreement (in blood) promising you'll abide by these iron-clad rules before you step into the store.