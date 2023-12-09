Six things introverts know to be true.

If you get your facts from scrolling through social media, you'd be forgiven for thinking being an introvert simply means you hate people. Not so.

While people avoidance is a classic introvert trait, hating them is not a given.

But worrying that people will think you hate them, is. In my experience, introversion prompts anxiety – which leads to more intense introversion, which leads to more anxiety. It's a vicious circle. Here are six other things only introverts will understand.

1. People expect us to be boring (and gasp in shock when we're not).

The thing about introverts is that we're often reserved and quiet when you first meet us. Many of us live with resting b*tch face. Upon first (and sometimes second or third) meeting, we can seem… boring. Rude even.

It's only once we get to know you, or we're in a comfortable environment, that our real personalities come out. And then we're faced with comments like: "So you do talk!" or "OMG, you're so different to what I was expecting."