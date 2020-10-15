The truth about thin privilege and what you really mean when you call a woman ‘stylish’.

Famed fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent once uttered the phrase “fashions fade, style is eternal”.

But if you’ve ever cast an eye across modern media, you’ll know that’s just not true.

When it comes to social currency, ‘stylish’ is one of the coveted accolades women delight in finding within the comments section of their latest Instagram posts.

Unlike being called ‘beautiful’, which infers you’ve just scored extra points in the genetic lottery, stylish is an otherworldly term that elevates you - implying that you have a skill, an instinct, a vibe that's worth commending.

And yet, it’s a term only afforded to a certain group of women.

If you closed your eyes and thought honestly (and I mean honestly, now) about the women in both the public eye and within your own inner circles who are universally labelled as ‘stylish’, chances are the second word you’d truthfully use to describe them is ‘thin’.

This way of thinking doesn’t necessarily mean you have a judgmental, fat phobic little gremlin tucked away in your subconscious who is calling all the shots (although some people certainly do).

Instead, it’s all just part of the internal bias that’s so deeply ingrained in all of us.

So much so that even if you live in a body that could be viewed as 'overweight', your eyes have still been trained to equate body weight with style.

In recent months the topic of thin privilege and its equation to style has been widely debated in the public sphere thanks to designer, author and plus-size model Tess Holliday.

Tess, who has always been an outspoken advocate for positive body image, published a post on Instagram blatantly calling out the way thin privilege is slicked over every surface of fashion culture.

In January, the model walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in a strawberry-covered dress by Lirika Matoshi. A dress which had been crafted especially for her after Tess spied a picture of the gown and fell in love with it.

Just like clockwork, she was then placed on a number of ‘worst dressed’ lists (many of which have now mysteriously disappeared) and the comments across social media channels were less than complimentary towards her, to put it mildly.

Then, as if the thin privilege fairy had gently secreted her magical fat phobic dust all throughout the crevices of TikTok, the dress suddenly went from a fashion dud to a fashion love.

Once placed on the bodies of thin women and strewn across the popular video-sharing app, the strawberry creation suddenly became the most coveted garment of 2020.