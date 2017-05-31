Zoe Foster Blake shares an easy solution to tame uber thick pregnancy hair.

There’s a lot of things they don’t tell you about pregnancy.

In addition to the swelling stomach and morning sickness, you can also experience sore boobs, constipation, extra sweat… and thicker hair.

“One of pregnancy’s popular side effects is thick hair. But my hair also becomes wig-like, lank and obnoxiously heavy. Texture and shape abandon me; my usual styling sorcery is futile,” author Zoe Foster Blake wrote on Instagram last night.

“I recognise that on the scale of World Problems, this hovers somewhere near zero, but should you also be in the thick hair camp and wish for more textured, defined hair, this may be of help.”

While the temptation can be to cut your hair super short to combat the new weight and thickness – as Foster Blake was thinking – don’t. As she puts it, “Hormonal hair decisions are bad hair decisions”.

Instead her hairstylist Lauren Mackellar at Edwards and Co gave her a “thin-out” by “slicing through the mid-lengths to ends like Eddie goddamn Scissorhands to remove bulk”.

This effectively creates “invisible layers”.

“The layering technique I used on Zoe was the ‘Oribe Inner Layer’, a technique that creates texture and natural volume within the hair without having any heavy or blunt edges,” Mackellar told Mamamia.