Experts share the eight hair mistakes they wish you'd quit.

From bad at-home dye jobs to nits and all the juicy gossip in between, hairdressers have seen it all.

And don’t think they aren’t aware of those less-than-perfect hair habits we adopt outside of the salon. Crap.

We asked celebrity hairstylists to share the eight common hair mistakes they see people making – and yes, we’re guilty of more than half.

1. Trimming your own fringe.

Do a DIY job on your hair every now and then? Step away from the scissors, please.

“Come on guys – five minutes to pop into your salon to have the first thing that people see on you, freshened up,” says Missy Veyret from Edwards and Co Alexandria.

“It is such an easy mistake to make to cut too much off or to completely ruin the shape. Treat yourself to a visit to your hairdresser.”

Depending on the work involved, fringe trims are also often free or very cheap – save yourself the hack job!

2. Not using the right products.

“I know every person in the hair industry says it but I can’t stress enough the importance of having professional advice on the right hair care products,” says Jacky Chan, Salon Partner and Master Stylist at Oscar Oscar Salons St Kilda and Chadstone.

“Your hairdresser has been fully educated on what ingredients are in a multitude of hair products and what you should be using to treat each hair concern. You can’t complain about bad hair if you’re just picking random shampoos from grocery store aisles and hoping for the best!” (Post continues after gallery.)

The Glow Picks: Sulphate Free Shampoos and Conditioners

Organic Care

Schwarzkopf

Natural Instinct

De Lorenzo

Aveda

Living Proof

Kiehls

l'oreal super sleek shampoo

OGX

3. At home hair dye.

“It’s a no-go! Keep it to the professionals,” says Veyret.

“Have a professional tell you what will work for you and your complexion. Pay good money for a long lasting service. Don’t paint your hair at home (along with painting your bathroom) with muddy hair home dyes!”

It may end up costing you more to fix as a result.