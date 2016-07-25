beauty

Experts share the eight hair mistakes they wish you'd quit.

From bad at-home dye jobs to nits and all the juicy gossip in between, hairdressers have seen it all.

And don’t think they aren’t aware of those less-than-perfect hair habits we adopt outside of the salon. Crap.

We asked celebrity hairstylists to share the eight common hair mistakes they see people making – and yes, we’re guilty of more than half.

1. Trimming your own fringe.

Do a DIY job on your hair every now and then? Step away from the scissors, please.

“Come on guys – five minutes to pop into your salon to have the first thing that people see on you, freshened up,” says Missy Veyret from Edwards and Co Alexandria.

“It is such an easy mistake to make to cut too much off or to completely ruin the shape. Treat yourself to a visit to your hairdresser.”

Depending on the work involved, fringe trims are also often free or very cheap – save yourself the hack job!

Watch: Kate Middleton’s hairstylist Richard Ward shares his top styling tips. Post continues after video.

2. Not using the right products.

“I know every person in the hair industry says it but I can’t stress enough the importance of having professional advice on the right hair care products,” says Jacky Chan, Salon Partner and Master Stylist at Oscar Oscar Salons St Kilda and Chadstone.

“Your hairdresser has been fully educated on what ingredients are in a multitude of hair products and what you should be using to treat each hair concern. You can’t complain about bad hair if you’re just picking random shampoos from grocery store aisles and hoping for the best!” (Post continues after gallery.)

The Glow Picks: Sulphate Free Shampoos and Conditioners
L'Oreal
Organic Care
Al'chemy
Schwarzkopf
Natural Instinct
De Lorenzo
Aveda
Living Proof
Kiehls
l'oreal super sleek shampoo
OGX

3. At home hair dye.

“It’s a no-go! Keep it to the professionals,” says Veyret.

“Have a professional tell you what will work for you and your complexion. Pay good money for a long lasting service. Don’t paint your hair at home (along with painting your bathroom) with muddy hair home dyes!”

It may end up costing you more to fix as a result.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

“The consequences of a bad DIY colour can be disastrous and usually require multiple salon trips to rectify,” agrees Chan.

4. Blindly following trends.

Being inspired by your fave celeb is great, but be realistic.

“The mistake I see is following trends too closely and trying to mimic celebrities – you need to take inspiration from trends but not feel you have to follow them to a T,” says ELEVEN Australia co-Creative Director and three-time Hairdresser of the Year Joey Scandizzo.

“A trend doesn’t suit everyone, you need to put your own twist on it that works for you and your face shape. That’s always going to look more fashionable than just copying someone else’s look.” (Post continues after gallery.)

The best celebrity hair transformations
emma-watson-new-hair-2016Emma Watson
Kim Kardashian yeezy showKim Kardashian attends Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City.
Diane Kruger brunette hairDiane Krugerattends 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 10, 2016 in New York City.
Emma WatsonEmma Watson. Our favourite witch has lost a few inches - and we love this bob.
kate middleton hair full length 15Kate Middleton
kendall hair pinkKendall Jenner.
Jennifer Lawrence, November 2015.Jennifer Lawrence
lisa wilkinson hairLisa Wilkinson
gwen stefani blue hair RSGwen Stefani
Ashley Tisdale
Ricki Lee
January JonesJanuary Jokes
Giuliana RancicGiuliana Rancic
Cara DelevingneCara Delevingne
Kim KardashianWOAH. Kimmy K shocked us all when she bleached the bejeezus out of her naturally ebony hair. The process reportedly took several hours.
Rachael FinchRachael Finch. Shorter, lighter - we love the former Miss Universe Australia's new hair.
Jesinta Campbell
Giuliana Rancic
Mindy Kaling
Lady Gaga
Sam Frost
Nicole Kidman
Rita Ora
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Kerry Washington
Tammin Sursok
Nicole Ritchie
Julia Roberts.
Mindy KalingMindy Kaling.
Nicole Ritchie
Audrina Patridge
Sia Furler
Kate Bosworth
Cara Delevingne
Jackie O.
Lisa Kudrow
Cara Delevingne
Lena Dunham
Zoe Foster Blake
Nat Bassingthwaighte
Bella Heathcote
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Claire Holt
Jess Hart
Jessica Mauboy
Elizabeth Olsen
Sarah Wilson
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Jules Sebastian
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.

5. Washing your hair too often.

Good news – you actually need to do less work.

“Definitely over-cleansing hair. In my personal opinion hair shouldn’t be washed every single day as it dehydrates it,” says Barney Martin.

“Keep it at a minimum – twice a week,” advises celebrity stylist Anthony Nader.

6. Using too much product.

Again, less is more.

“The other mistake I see is people using too much styling product. Less can be more especially when applied properly – if in doubt check with your stylist what they recommend for your hair type of the specific look you are going for,” says Martin.

Image: iStock.

7. Being boring with your locks.

 Don't be afraid to mix things up and depart from that same style you've had for the past few years.

"You need to change things up and have some fun with your hair. The good thing is, you cut it off - it grows, you don’t like the colour - change it!" says internationally renowned stylist Kevin Murphy.

"If you want more body, change your styling products - the possibilities are endless."

8. Not looking after your hair.

...Then getting mad that it doesn't look Instagram ready everyday

"You need to use the right products and look after your scalp and hair so that you can achieve any look you want to create," says Murphy.
Image: iStock.
What's the one hair mistake you're sick of seeing?
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???