Get to know every contestant joining Jessica Mauboy's team on The Voice Australia.

Warm up your vocal cords folks because Australia's favourite signing show is back!

That's right, The Voice Australia is back for another entertaining season of inspiring performances, as our panel of coaches discover and mentor the very best talent this country has to offer.

The new season will welcome back some familiar faces, along with some new ones, including industry icons Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian, and Rita Ora, all of whom are returning for another season of mentoring magic.

Fan favourite Keith Urban has sadly departed the series to focus on his family, however his replacement Jason Derulo is sure to bring an equal amount of dazzling talent to the team.

As the season gears up for another wild ride, speculation about who will join each team has begun. Many are wondering who will end up with pop star Jessica Mauboy for the latest season of the show.

So considering the rumour mill is turning, let's get you up to speed on all things Jessica Mauboy and her talented team of aspiring performers.

The Voice Australia team: Jessica Mauboy.