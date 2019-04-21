The Truth Church. Two by Twos. Workers and Friends. Cooneyites. Christian Convention Church. The Way.

Ask any member of The Truth Church and they’ll tell you they don’t belong to a cult. They don’t belong to any religious organisation, certainly not any of the ones listed above. Their church has no name.

Despite being one of the largest religious groups in Australia, not much is known about the secretive Christian ‘cult-like denomination’ most commonly known as The Truth.

Google ‘The Truth Church’ or ‘The Truth cult’ and you’ll find nothing more than a few articles and obscure websites mentioning the group. And that’s the way The Truth likes it.

The Truth Church doesn’t have any churches or headquarters, nor do its followers adhere to any written policies or doctrines. Not a single building exists in The Truth church’s name.

According to Elizabeth Coleman, former The Truth member and author of Cult to Christ: The Church With No Name, the worldwide cult with a foothold in Australia blatantly describes all other churches as “false”.

Gathering in homes to sing hymns and listen to the word and parts of the Bible interpreted by the group’s highest members called “Workers”, The Truth demands women wear only long skirts or dresses in demure colours, no makeup or jewellery, and never cut their hair – their long hair must be worn in a bun, short hair on a woman is forbidden.

TV and movies are seen as “the work of the devil”, as is dancing and sex education.

But these are the least concerning facts about this nameless cult, which has been linked to claims of child sex abuse and welcoming convicted pedophiles back into its fold.

On Sunday night, 60 Minutes reporter Allison Langdon speaks to former members of The Truth cult in an exclusive investigation. Here’s what we know about The Truth Church in Australia.

