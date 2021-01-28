Jamie Dornan is heading to Australia to star in the new Stan Original Series thriller The Tourist.

We're only a month into 2021 and already things over in TV land are looking up.

Stan has today confirmed the casting of Jamie Dornan as the lead in the new Stan Original Series, The Tourist. A new six-part thriller series created in conjunction with Emmy and Golden Globe-winning production company Two Brothers Pictures, who have created a few little TV shows you might have heard of, like Fleabag.

Quick! Have a listen to the latest Watch Club episode on The Spill. Post continues after podcast.

What we know so far about The Tourist is that Jamie Dornan, known for his work in The Fall, Wild Mountain Thyme, and of course the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy, stars as a British man who finds himself in the heart of the Australian outback.

He is being pursued by a truck that attempts to drive him off the road and so an epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds on screen against the beautiful but brutal Australian outback.

Later on, the man wakes in the hospital, hurt but somehow alive.

But here's the plot twist... he has no idea who he is.

Then merciless figures from his past begin pursuing him and so the man’s search for answers sends him back into the vast and unforgiving outback.

Pretty riveting stuff.

Stan promises that The Tourist is set "in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat black comedy punctuates high-stakes action" and it's this slice of action that drew Jamie Dornan to the series.

"The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I’ve ever read," he said in a statement. "I can’t wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people.”

Jamie Dornan will star in the new Stan Original Series The Tourist. Image: Stan/Adam Whitehead.