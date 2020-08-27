I Am Woman is the Stan Original Film about an Aussie icon whose songs defined a generation.

After watching Stan's powerful new movie I Am Woman, it would be reasonable to believe the story of musician Helen Reddy was a fictionalised one concocted inside a screenwriter's head.

Yet that's the added beauty of this well-crafted film, one that tells the story of Australian musician Helen Reddy, now aged 78, and her turbulent rise to international fame in the 1970s.

Not only are the events of the film based on a true story, it's also a vivid evocation of a moment in Australian music history that inspired a whole generation of women.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Unjoo Moon, who was inspired to tell Helen's story after a chance meeting with the musical legend, I Am Woman strikes a compelling narrative balance between the story of a woman with a dream and a story of a revolution.

Australian actress Tilda Cobham-Hervey, known for her roles in movies such as 52 Tuesdays and TV shows such as The Kettering Incident, stars as the iconic Helen Reddy, but it's more than just her physical resemblance to the singer that allows her to so perfectly walk the audience through Helen's life.

Helen Reddy was the first Australian artist to win a Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female in 1973, as well as an American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, and the first Australian to have three number one hits in the same year.

But before she reached these dizzying career heights, her life looked very different.

I Am Woman takes you back to the beginning of her tale when a young Helen arrives in New York City from Australia in 1966 with her three-year-old daughter Traci in tow and just $230 in her pocket.