Fleabag is the TV show thousands of women are staying home to watch this weekend.

You know how there are moments of tragedy, death, breakups, and dismal career failures, where you are suddenly struck with the inappropriate and uncontrollable urge to laugh?

Well, Fleabag is that exact same feeling wrapped up and presented as one of the best TV shows currently gracing our screens.

The series creator and writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, stars as the show’s protagonist known only to the audience as ‘Fleabag’, a 30-something woman living in London who pauses at certain moments in her life, such as when she’s in the midst of having awkward sex, to talk frankly and directly to the camera about what’s going on. The show also chronicles both the extreme grief and loneliness of her life, coupled with her many sexual exploits and her volatile relationship with her family. Much of the show is also about the series of poorly thought-out decisions she makes that paint her as the ultimate ‘hot mess’.

When the first season of Fleabag aired back in 2016, it quickly became a critical hit and also garnered an intense fan following thanks to the brutal and hilarious way it depicted a series of issues so many women face.

In many ways, it was Sex and the City without the extreme romance, unattainable fashion and gloss, Bridget Jones Diary with a darker and sharper edge and pretty much an antidote to the flood of romantic comedies we all grew up devouring.

Now that season two has premiered in Australia, available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the conversation and fandom around Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant creation has been kicked up a notch.

Second seasons can be tricky for any show to pull off, especially when your first outing is as universally praised as Fleabag’s was and expectations are sky-high, but luckily for us this second offering is just as witty, cutting and addictive as the first one.